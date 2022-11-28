A small group of dedicated volunteers this weekend erected Gloucester’s iconic Lobster Trap Christmas Tree — truly a reflection of the city’s working fishermen — in its traditional place — the small plaza next to the city’s police station on Main Street.
“It was a small crew this year, five or six of us strong put it together,” said Rocky Neck artist Jason Burroughs.
Burroughs has been helping put the 3-story tree together for a few years now. “It’s the Saturday and Sunday weekend after Thanksgiving every year,” he said, unless the weather is bad.
“I always look forward to a four-day weekend, and then I get the call from Dave,” Burroughs added with a laugh.
“Dave” is David Brooks, a founder of Cape Ann Art Haven, and the prime organizer of the lobster trap tree project, who was leading the team again. Back after a hiatus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is a door leading to the inside of the tree.
Besides donated labor, the tree this year is constructed of traps — just more than 300 of them — “donated” by local lobstermen, Burroughs said.
For the last several years, many of the tree’s traps have come from Three Lantern Marine on Parker Street coordinated with its supplier, the Brooks Trap Mill in Thomaston, Maine. The traps were then auctioned or sold as a fundraiser for Cape Ann Art Haven. But Three Lantern’s Matt Sheppard said the mill has traps on back order, so wasn’t able to supply them. He hopes things “will be back to normal next year.”
“David Brooks (no relation to the mill) has made good relationships with the local lobstermen,” Burroughs said, and reached out.
“The 4-foot yellow traps at the base, those are important” as they stabilize the structure, Burroughs said. “Those all came from one lobsterman” — Chris “Trapper” Orsillo, while the rest of the traps came from Bob and Ben Hannah; all three land their catch at Capt. Joe & Sons on East Main Street. After the holidays, when the tree is dismantled, the lobstermen will collect their traps for use again.
The tree will be hung with lights — donated by Gloucester lawyer Catherine Schlichte and her husband, photographer Shawn Henry — next weekend by several of the volunteers, Burroughs said.
“The buoys are being painted over the next two weeks,” he said of the tree’s decorations. Scores of schoolchildren and members of other groups paint hundreds of buoys for the tree at Cape Ann Haven. Once the tree is dismantled in mid January, they’ll be held at Cape Ann Art Haven for a week. During that time and a planned weekend crafter day for families, parents will be able to take home their children’s buoys for a $25 donation per family to Art Haven, said executive director Traci Thayne Corbett.
The tree is scheduled to be lit at the end of the Middle Street Walk on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
“We’ll hang the buoys that day,” said Burroughs. “By the time everybody gets there for the lighting it will be ready.”
