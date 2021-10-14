After suffering the drone of constant construction for almost two years, Trask Street neighbors soon will be able to take a sigh of relief.
Gloucester's Trask Street Area Improvement Project, which began in October 2019, is projected to be completed later this month as final paving is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Oct. 13, to Thursday, Oct. 21.
For the duration of the paving, the city wrote on its website, there will be no parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but residents will have access to their driveways.
“This was a challenging project given the complexity and limitations of construction during the pandemic, the number of utilities that had to be addressed, and the density of the neighborhood,” Public Works Director Mike Hale said.
The $3.1 million project aimed to improve certain water mains and water services on Trask, Warner, Shepherd, Millett and Sargent streets; make sewerage system improvements, including pipe relining, pipe replacement, and manhole rehabilitation; complete sidewalk and curbing replacement; complete full-width street paving; and place pavement markings and upgraded signage.
The city originally planned for the project to be completed before Thanksgiving 2020. However, like the rest of the world, construction came to a halt as Gloucester shifted focus to the emergencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The timeline of this project, as a result of the pandemic, was not what anyone envisioned,” Hale said, explaining the project was paused for an entire construction season because of the pandemic and then the city had to wait for the gas and utility work to be completed.
“The additional work addressed utility deficiencies on adjacent streets,” Hale said.
Dust angers neighbors
As the city looks to complete the project under budget at $3.015 million and move on, residents in the construction zone are cemented on the fact that they have been treated poorly over the past two years.
When Carol Falcone developed a rash on her arm in late April, she never thought it could have been due to the construction in her neighborhood.
“I started getting a little rash and I thought that maybe it was hives,” she said. “Then I blamed the (COVID-19) vaccine, as my doctor said it could have been a reaction because I was older.”
But then it got worse.
The red, blotchy rash spread up her arms, around her waist and neck, and down her legs.
Just before the rash appeared, Falcone said that the city’s general contractors, N. Granese and Sons Inc., had begun dry-cutting concrete for new sidewalks in her Trask Street neighborhood.
Day in and day out, she said, Granese crews would work and produce dust.
Falcone held up a clear, plastic bag filled with what she said she had swept up from her floor of her single-story house: cement dust.
When Falcone went back to her doctor and explained her environment and the reactions she had been having, Falcone said that her doctor confirmed that what she most likely had were cement burns — second- or third-degree burns after a fairly short exposure to cement.
Steve Granese of N. Granese and Sons Inc. did not return the Times’ multiple calls or emails requesting clarification if the company had dry-cut.
Hale told the Times that he is “unaware of any concrete that would have been cut, as the pre-construction condition has asphalt sidewalk.”
The asphalt was removed, curb stones reset and concrete was poured in place, and finally troweled to an appropriate walking surface, Hale said.
Granite was scored and then trimmed to size, he added.
After the sidewalks were poured, new gas service was installed. Hale explained that it is highly likely National Grid cut the existing concrete panel to access the utility lines.
More dust, and heckling
Trask Street resident Jonathan Hofacre said he has never seen such an unprofessional road crew. And he works in the heavy equipment industry.
“I have tried to give them the benefit of the doubt, but I have never seen a crew act so unprofessional,” he said, explaining that the crew’s behavior has included heavy cursing right in front of open windows, smoking, and a general lack of professionalism.
One day, Trask Street resident Joanne Cecilio came to find that the construction crew had stacked all of its curbing on her property and had never knocked on her door to ask permission.
“And then, when my husband came home from work that night, I found my car to be covered with the dust from the granite that they cut,” Cecilio remembered. She added that one of her neighbors had spoken to the construction crew about the mess it had made and requested that crewmen clean off her car.
Cecilio added that when she went down to talk to the crewmen about the incident, they were “very rude.” She also said they would heckle her when she would walk up and down the street.
Disdain for construction
This is not the first time that Falcone expressed disdain for the construction on her street; in 2019, she told the Times she had renamed the work the “Trask Street destruction project.”
At the time, the Times reported that on Halloween, a large rock fell into a construction hole and caused unplanned service disruption to several residents on Trask and Warner streets. Then, when the thermometer plunged below freezing that weekend, water froze in some temporary mains connected to a number of houses, shutting down primary water service again and causing what Falcone calls “grit and grime” to jam up and damage faucets and appliances in some homes.
Finally, the work — geared toward improving service to water and sewer customers on Trask, Warner, Shepherd, Millett and Sargent streets, and leading to new sidewalks and other improvements in the area — has produced steady detours for residents.
“I don’t want the city to get away with something like this ever, ever again,” Falcone said. “They have blown this neighborhood apart.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.