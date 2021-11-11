The annual holiday festivities in Gloucester the Sunday after Thanksgiving will take place this year but there’ll be no Santa Parade as COVID-19 pandemic concerns still prevail.
The tree lighting at Kent Circle will occur Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m., with Mrs. Claus in attendance, a manning a letter-writing table and the children can “mail” their lists for Santa on site.
“We are trying to have it as normal as we can during these times,” said Brent “Ringo” Tarr, one of the organizers.
Joe Ciolino, another organizer, explained that part of the consideration about not having the parade this year was the fact that the many younger children are not yet vaccinated.
“We want to be cautious and it’s just not the right time this year,” he said.
Last year too there was no parade but three children threw the switch to light up the tree, and this year 20 children, with masks, will throw the switch for the tree lighting. and there will be hot chocolate and popcorn as in years past.
Tarr is at work trying to secure a tree from Shelburne, Nova Scotia, as usual, but that presents challenges again this year.
“The tree farm hasn’t yet found a tree that they feel is acceptable, and they are searching for one,” he said.
Now that the Canadian border is open, he plans to drive north to pick it up along with the help of Joe Novello, Nick Curcuru and Ted Costa. Their journey consists of a 7-hour drive to New Brunswick to the ferry terminal followed by a three-hour ferry trip and another two hours to Shelburne.
In the case that a Canadian tree cannot be found, Tarr has a back-up tree available.
And in terms of sending well wishes for the holidays to others, Tarr said because there are not as many troops overseas, they will have cards for people to sign that will go to residents of nursing homes, elderly housing and assisted living residences.
Earlier in the day, Cape Ann Makers Market will hosts its 2021 Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. More than 20 vendors will be offering wares and artwork.
