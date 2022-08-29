Colorful sculptures have been installed in a public garden at Willowood Gardens in Gloucester.
The tree sculptures — real tree branches tightly wrapped from top to bottom in strips of colorful African fabric standing on a pedestal base — were created as part an intimate gathering space by Claudia Parachiv and Sika Foyer at the Cape Ann Museum Green campus on Poplar Street.
On Friday, with the help of Willowood resident Alyssa Miller, 16, the sculptures were permanently installed at Willowood in between the two Cape Ann Museum campuses where Backyard Growers has a garden and community space called AgriCulture. The hope is the finished folly will invite people to sit, connect and share stories, while immersed in color.
The sculptures were tied to the “Coming Back Together” installation which ran from June 11 to July 23 in celebration of the late Doris Prouty, a local artist and community builder. Paraschiv and Sika Foyer were motivated to create their work by Prouty’s life and her “Going Home” quilt showcasing the Tree of Life.
Backyard Growers’ AgriCulture is a new growing and gathering space at Willowood Gardens, a Gloucester Housing Authority community, and spearheaded with funding from the Essex County Community Foundation.