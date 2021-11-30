Who said adventuring was reserved for the summer months?
Not The Trustees of Reservations, that is for sure.
In preparation for this winter season, The Trustees have announced a full slate of innovative winter programming aimed at keeping people engaged, active and outside during the colder, snowier months.
Cooking sessions, fire pits, art classes, and guided hikes for the Winter Solstice and New Year’s Day are all on tap at select Trustees’ properties this winter. Whether it’s "Holiday Cocktails by the Fire"in Ipswich at Appleton Farms or a nice, long Winter Solstice hike on the shortest day of the year at Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, The Trustees has worked hard to provide safe, outdoor spaces for people to enjoy nature even in winter jackets and gloves.
“From fire pits to New Year’s Day guided hikes, The Trustees is making sure there’s something for everyone this winter,” said Managing Director of Engagement Kristen Swanberg. “We also understand COVID is still a factor so we’re making sure our treasured outdoor properties remain open, safe, and accessible to everyone all year.”
For a full list of upcoming events, visit thetrustees.org.