Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
THURSday, Aug. 19
Garfish, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 20
Ezekiel’s Wheel, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor selling pizza.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Terrafunk, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, Aug. 21
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 22
The Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this concert band show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 25.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m., Veranda at The Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave., Rockport. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits. Reservations required for veranda seating by calling 978-546-6321. Some seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, Aug. 23
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Fly Amero and guests, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
THURSday, Aug. 26
Bim Skala Bim Music!, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 27
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor TBA.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SAturday, Aug. 28
Livin’ On Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., True North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 29
What Time Is It, Mr., Fox? and Trend N Motion, 2 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Visit rnye.org for more information and tickets, $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.
Old Cold Tater and Back Yard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this acoustic bluegrass show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Sept. 1.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Fly Amero and guests, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 3
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Pathways for Children.
The Jantelles, time TBA, Block Party Main Stage,Main Street in Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 3
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 p.m., bandstand, Back Beach, Beach Street, Rockport. Jason Howard will conduct.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 p.m., Solomon Jacobs Park by the Fitz Henry Lane house, off Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Navy Band Northeast’s Pops Ensemble, 3 p.m., Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport.
Phil Ochs Song Night, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport. Featuring Greg Greenway, Pat Wictor, Reggie Harris, and Tom Prasada-Rao. Advance tickets $20 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $23 for adults, $15 for those 65 and older, $5 for those under 18, and $46 for families.
Roomful of Blues, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. $29-$39, www.rockportmusic.org.
“To the Sea” featuring soprano Jennifer Sgroe and pianist Beverly Soll, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport. Tickets are $30, include chowder and pie, and may be can be purchased at rockportucc.org/tothesea or at the door.
Sacred Images, Sacred Music, 7:30 p.m., Annisquam Village Church, 20 Washington St. Artist Saira Elizabeth Austin, vocals by songwriter Greta Bro with Stan Strickland, sax, vocals; Akill Jamal Haynes, bass; Josh Rosen, piano; Pashawarl Cohen, percussion. Preceded by viewing and artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Donations, $20/$15, at door.
Sound An Echo Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Nationally recognized violinists Sara Pajunen and Rachael Kilgour in an evening of traditional Nordic and British music, some with a contemporary twist. Suggested donation $10.
Michelle Malone, with Catie Curtis, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Benefit concert for Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands animal rescue aid. Tickets $30 at brownpapertickets.com. More information available by calling 978-999-5911.
Pier Ave and Over the Bridge, 9 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster Co. (Gloucester House), 63 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 6 to 8:30 p.m., schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. A “seisiun” of traditional and maritime songs ‘n tunes with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Lannon as it takes a sunset sail around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $50; $37.50 for children: 978-281-6634 or www.schooner.org.
East Coast Soul, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring chairs and beverages. Funk, soul and good dance vibes.
Sarah & Randy and Alligator Wine, 6 to 9 p.m., Harbor Loop. Summer Concert Series on the hill overlooking the Inner Harbor.
What Time Is It, Mr Fox?, 6 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets, Gloucester. Bring chairs, blankets; rain moves concert into Meetinghouse. Donations benefit Art Haven.
The Barbara and Al Boudreau Jazz Quartet, 6 to 9 p.m., Rudder Restaurant, 73 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. Pianist John Hyde, bassist Mark Pucci, drummer and vocalist Al Boudreau and vocalist Barbara Boudreau.
1606 Live Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Linda Amero’s Ménage A Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Downstairs @ the Franklin Cafe, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Featuring Amero on vocals with bassist Mark Carlsen and pianist Jack Senier. Jazz standards.
Linda Amero “Ménage a Trio,” 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester. Amero and guest musicians perform Jazz Standards. Costumes optional.
SUNday, OCt. 13
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. A “seisiun” of traditional and maritime songs ‘n tunes with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Lannon as it takes a sunset sail around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $50; $37.50 for children: 978-281-6634 or www.schooner.org.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Kev G Mor, 7 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Musicians of Old Post Road present “A Christmas Pilgrimage,” 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets in Gloucester. Tickets available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free.
SUnday, Dec. 15
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Tom Bull of Marblehead, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport and Josh Bevins of Danvers perform acoustic classic rock.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Jake Pardee & Chris Fritz-Grice, 7 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Playing original Pier Ave. songs and popular blues, rock and reggae covers.
Deeper Than The Skin, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport. Featuring Greg Greenway and Reggie Harris. Advance tickets $12 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $28 for families.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Hermanos Dulce , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Latin jazz/rock by two members of Los Sugar Kings.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SATURday, Feb. 15
Kev G Mor with Audrey Rose Hughes, 7:30 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Members and all non-member guests welcome. Boston singer-songwriters.
SuNday, Feb. 16
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Marblehead’s Tom Bull, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Josh Bevins of Danvers play acoustic classic rock.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 17
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
1606 Live Music Series featuring AJ Edwards, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 20
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cove songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring Johnny Bluehorn, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Doucette Brothers Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 22
The Early Show with Bradley Royds, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Early Show with Bradley Royds, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 23
Steve Lacey, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Fozzie Hill, David Brown, Wolf Ginades and Dave Mattacks, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 24
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Brick Park Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Earley, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Slipwax, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 29
F-Bomb, 9:30 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 1
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Satch Kerans, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, March 2
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 3
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 4
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 5
Anthony Crescente & Shourin Sen, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washington, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 6
Funbucket, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 7
The Early Show with The Bob Davis Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Deb Hardy Band with Greg Verga, Geoff Small and John Newcomer, 7 to 9 p.m., MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Jazzy folk rock originals and covers. All ages, tickets $10 at door.
Generation Gap, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and the Malocominos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 8
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 9
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Tuesday, March 10
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 11
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 13
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Eric Colville, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. With Peter Malaquias, Rory McKenzie and Julian Colville.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 14
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Big Ol Dirty Bucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 15
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 16
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 17
Tom O’Briens Irish Band, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 18
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stovall” Brown, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 20
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Doucette Brothers Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 21
The Headlands, 7 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Martyn Joseph with opener Antje Duvekot, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $12 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those 18 or younger, and $28 for families.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 22
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Monday, March 23
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 24
Festina, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester. Feast of the Annunciation Mass featuring a special period instrument orchestra and ensemble that includes artists drawn from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Henry Purcell Society, and Emmanuel Music, among others. Program includes music by Schütz, Buxtehude, and Haydn.
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Tim Pike, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Lois Lane, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 28
DJ Scottie Mac, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 29
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Marblehead’s Tom Bull, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Josh Bevins of Danvers cover rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes for listening and dancing.
Monday, March 30
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 31
Heavy Denims, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 1
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with “Sax” Gordon, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 12
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Danielle Miraglia, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sonia Rae and Ryan Taylor, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 26
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, May 3
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, MaY 17
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
