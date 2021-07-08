Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Friday, July 9
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Saturday, July 10
Livin’ on Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., on the patio (weather permitting) at Tru North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band includes Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Marblehead’s Tom Bull, and Danvers’ Josh Bevins. Their music includes acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits and features, guitar and fine vocal harmonies
Sunday, July 11
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is July 14.
Friday, July 16
The Early Risers, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Backyard Growers.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, July 18
4Ever Fab (Beatles tribute band), 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is July 21.