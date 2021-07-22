These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, July 22
Honky Tonk Women and The Syndicate, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 23
Hye Fusion, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Maritime Gloucester. Food vendor Classic Cooks.
The Jantelles, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Captain Carlo’s, 27 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox hits.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Judes and The Hutch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, July 24
Dis N’ Dat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Sunday, July 25
Rico Barr and the JJR Horns, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Sponsored by Institution for Savings. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is July 27.
Monday, July 26
Northwest Fox, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
Thursday, July 29
John Jerome Music and Groove Therapy, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 30
The Goddesses, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit The Open Door. Food vendor Jalapeno’s.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Scottie Mac, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, July 31
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Martin & Kelly, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this country music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 4.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Monday, Aug. 2
The Hot Tub Piranhas, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
THURSday, Aug. 5
Jeff Fraser and The Gary Backstrom Band, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 6
What Time Is It Mr. Fox, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the North Shore Health Project. Food vendor Maria’s Pizza.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, Aug. 7
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 8
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this pop-rock music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.11.
Monday, Aug. 9
Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Pier One with Christopher Grace and Jake Pardee, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 13
Mari Martin, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit HAWC. Food vendor Jalapeno’s.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, Aug. 14
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 15
The Compaq Big Band featuring Cape Ann divas Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans, and Alexandra Grace, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.18.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Monday, Aug. 16
Pier Ave, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
THURSday, Aug. 19
Garfish, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 20
Ezekiel’s Wheel, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor TBA.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Terrafunk, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, Aug. 21
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 22
The Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this concert band show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 25.
Monday, Aug. 23
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
THURSday, Aug. 26
Bim Skala Bim Music!, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 27
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor TBA.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SAturday, Aug. 28
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 29
What Time Is It, Mr., Fox? and Trend N Motion, 2 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Visit rnye.org for more information and tickets, $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.
Old Cold Tater and Back Yard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this acoustic bluegrass show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Sept. 1.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Friday, Sept. 3
Friday, Sept. 3
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
