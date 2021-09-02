Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 3
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Pathways for Children. Food vendor is Endless Flavors Square Pizza.
Down Home Swing, 6 to 8 p.m., Block Party Center Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
Bradley Royds and Bernando Baglioni, 6 to 8 p.m., Block Party West End Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
Living’ on Luck, 6 to 8 p.m., Block Party East End Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8 to 10 p.m., Block Party Center Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
Carlo Cicala and Mediterranean Sounds, 8 to 10 p.m., Block Party West End Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
Bill Gleason, 8 to 10 p.m., Block Party East End Stage, Main Street in Gloucester.
Alex Anthony Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Midtown Horns, 5:30 p.m., stage on Stacy Boulevard, near the intersection of Western and Centennial avenues.
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
THURSday, Sept. 9
Groove Therapy, 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
Friday, Sept. 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
Soul Rebel Project, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
THURSday, Sept. 16
Gary Backstrom, 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
Friday, Sept. 17
DJ Scottie Mac, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Livin’ On Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., True North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits.
TBD, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 24
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
