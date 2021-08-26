These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Bim Skala Bim Music!, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with guests Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 27
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor Sebastian's Pizza.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Rob Banks and the Money Makers, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Livin’ On Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., True North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits.
John Rockwell and Headlands, 6:30 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Afro-Cuban Jazz with Stan Strickland featuring singer Greta Bro, 7:30 p.m., The Manship Residency, 10 Leverett St., Gloucester. Details and tickets, $35, available at ManshipArtists.org.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 29
What Time Is It, Mr., Fox? and Trend N Motion, 2 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Visit rnye.org for more information and tickets, $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.
The Jantelles, 6 to 8 p.m., Veranda at The Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave., Rockport. Reservations required for veranda seating by calling 978-546-6321. Some seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys, 6 to p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Old Cold Tater and Back Yard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this acoustic bluegrass show. Parking free; restrooms are open and ADA accessible. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Sept. 1.
Afro-Cuban Jazz with Stan Strickland featuring singer Greta Bro, 7:30 p.m., The Manship Residency, 10 Leverett St., Gloucester. Details and tickets, $35, available at ManshipArtists.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Fly Amero and guests, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 3
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Pathways for Children.
The Jantelles, time TBA, Block Party Main Stage,Main Street in Gloucester.
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Midtown Horns, 5:30 p.m., stage on Stacy Boulevard, near the intersection of Western and Centennial avenues.
