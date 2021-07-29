Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, July 29
John Jerome Music and Groove Therapy, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 30
The Goddesses, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Samantha and Tony Goddess, Dave Sag, Steve Chaggaris and John Cameron play rock, rhythm and blues. Free-will donations to benefit The Open Door. Food vendor Jalapeno’s.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Scottie Mac, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 31
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Martin & Kelly, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this country music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 4.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Monday, Aug. 2
The Hot Tub Piranhas, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Jeff Fraser and The Gary Backstrom Band, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.