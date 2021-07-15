Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, July 15
• Alexandra & Josh and the Dub-Tone All-Stars, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 16
• The Early Risers, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Backyard Growers. Food vendor is Common Crow Market of Gloucester.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, July 18
• 4Ever Fab (Beatles tribute band), 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Sponsor Cape Ann Savings Bank will provide free ice cream treats to the audience. Rain date is July 21.
• Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 7 to 9 p.m., schooner Thomas E. Lannon, 63 Rogers Street, Gloucester. A “seisiun” of traditional and maritime songs ‘n tunes with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Lannon as she takes a sunset sail around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $42.50 to $55. 978-281-6634 or www.schooner.org
Thursday, July 22
• Honky Tonk Women and The Syndicate, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 23
• Hye Fusion, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Maritime Gloucester. Food vendor Classic Cooks.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, July 25
• Rico Barr and the JJR Horns, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is July 27.
Thursday, July 29
• John Jerome Music and Groove Therapy, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, July 30
• The Goddesses, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit The Open Door. Food vendor Jalapeno’s.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Martin & Kelly, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this country music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 4.
• Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Thursday, Aug. 5
• Jeff Fraser and The Gary Backstrom Band, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 6
• What Time Is It Mr. Fox, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the North Shore Health Project. Food vendor Maria’s Pizza.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, Aug. 8
• The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this pop-rock music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.11.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Pier One with Christopher Grace and Jake Pardee, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Mari Martin, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit HAWC. Food vendor Jalapeno’s.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• The Compaq Big Band featuring Cape Ann divas Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans, and Alexandra Grace, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.18.
• Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Garfish, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 20
• Ezekiel’s Wheel, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit The Grace Center. Food vendor TBA.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, Aug. 22
• The Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this concert band show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 25.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Bim Skala Bim Music!, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 27
• Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Education Foundation. Food vendor TBA.
• Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Sunday, Aug. 29
• Old Cold Tater and Back Yard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this acoustic bluegrass show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Sept. 1.
• Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street, Rockport. Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Friday, Sept. 3
• John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit Pathways for Children.
Friday, Sept. 3
• Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.