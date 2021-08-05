Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
THURSday, Aug. 5
Jeff Fraser and The Gary Backstrom Band, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Friday, Aug. 6
What Time Is It Mr. Fox, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the North Shore Health Project. Food vendor Maria’s Pizza.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SAturday, Aug. 7
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Capt. Carlos, 27-29 Harbor Loop, Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 8
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket for this pop-rock music show. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug.11.
TimeSync with Rhiannon Hurst, 7 p.m., Back Beach, Rockport. Music from the Great American Songbook. The band features seasoned musicians on guitar, bass, drums and saxophone. Concert to benefit veterans.
Monday, Aug. 9
Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys, 6:30 p.m., bandstand at Back Beach as part of Music at the Beach in Rockport.
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Sponsored by Institution for Savings. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286. Rain date is Aug. 16.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Rico Amero Sr., 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Pier One with Christopher Grace and Jake Pardee, 5:30 p.m. to 9, Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Bring a chair or a blanket.
