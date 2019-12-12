Tunes on the town

Performing this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport are, from left, Brad Byrd, John Jerome, and Marina & Berna. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester; $12 at the door.