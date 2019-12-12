Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Scollins-Warsi Duo, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Brian Templeton, Billy Loosigian and Dave Mattacks.
Friday, Dec. 13
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Lois Lane & The Daily Planets, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SAturday, Dec. 14
The Early Show with Bradley Royds, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kev G Mor, 7 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Musicians of Old Post Road present “A Christmas Pilgrimage,” 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets in Gloucester. Tickets available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free.
Brad Byrd, John Jerome, and Marina & Berna, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $10 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for those under 18, and $24 for families.
Local 28, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUnday, Dec. 15
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Tom Bull of Marblehead, Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport and Josh Bevins of Danvers perform acoustic classic rock.
MONday, Dec. 16
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tim Pike, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1606 Live Music Series featuring Brick Park Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 19
1606 Live Music Series featuring Nick Consone, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Sax Gordon, Ricky “King” Russell and Ed Scheer.
Christmas concert by Rockport American Legion Band, 7 p.m., DenMar Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St.
Friday, Dec. 20
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
MONday, Dec. 23
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Quentin Callewaert, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Dennis Brennan, Steve Sadler and Andy Plaistead.
Friday, Dec. 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
MONday, Dec. 30
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Heavy Denims, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Peter Ward, Steve Sadler and Steve Bankuti.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bobby Davis, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Alec and Papa Ric Razdan, and Dan Wailin’.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
