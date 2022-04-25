ROCKPORT — A pet died and a firefighter was injured battling a blaze Saturday evening that completely destroyed a Cape Cod-style home at 5 Reilly’s Lane.
First responders were called to the scene at 7 p.m. Rockport firefighters received aid from the Gloucester Fire Department at the home site while Essex Fire Department covered the Rockport Fire Station. The scene was cleared at 1 a.m. A crew of firefighters stuck around outside the house for another handful of hours just in case the fire reignited.
Rockport firefighters returned to the home again Sunday morning to clean up and begin their investigation into the fire’s cause.
According to Rockport Fire Chief Kirk Keating, one person lived at 5 Reilly’s Lane but was not home at the time of the fire. A dog inside the home, however, did not make it out alive.
The cause of the fire is not known, though Keating said it most likely started inside the house.
One Rockport firefighter sustained a shoulder injury while fighting the flames.
“He’s doing well,” said Keating. “He’s out now (from working), obviously.”
This was the second major fire the Rockport Fire Department faced this weekend. On Friday, a brush fire in the woods off Pleasant Street scorched around 22 acres of land. Both Rockport and Gloucester fire departments assisted the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control in extinguishing the fire.
