Gloucester Police are investigating two armed robberies on consecutive days, the first involving a machete, the second allegedly a firearm.
Police say a man brandished a machete at the Yellow Sub Shop at 73 Pleasant St. on Sunday, July 10, at about 4:31 p.m., and on Monday, July 11, at 10:47 a.m., police say a man displayed a firearm at the Speedway gas station at 354 Main St., according to a statement from police Chief Edward Conley.
Both incidents were captured on surveillance video.
Police described the suspect in Monday’s incident as male, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a slim build, wearing a black bandana covering his face. Police said the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes from an employee before fleeing on foot.
The investigation into both robberies was ongoing Monday afternoon, and police could not definitively say whether there is any connection between the two incidents.
If you believe you have any information about either robbery, you can call Gloucester police detectives at 978-283-1212.