Two boats for less than the cost of one

Officials say thanks to a large federal Port Security grant and the reduced cost of a new harbormaster patrol boat, the city will be getting two boats for less than the price of one.
The second boat will be an additional launch to ferry boaters and visitors during what promises to be a busy boating season during the nation’s oldest seaport’s 400+ anniversary celebration this year.
“In the end, we are going to end up with two boats for less than we expected to expend for just the one boat,” said the city’s CFO, John Dunn, during a public hearing on Zoom on Tuesday before the City Council. Councilors then voted to amend a loan order from $410,000 to $600,000 to cover the cost of the new patrol boat and the additional launch .
However, Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro and Dunn said the seaport will not be out of pocket $600,000 for the two boats thanks to a nearly $286,000 federal Port Security grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The new patrol boat has also come in under budget.
The officials said the city will be able to buy both boats for nearly $140,000 less than the previously anticipated cost of the new harbormaster patrol boat of $410,000.
The City Council voted 8-0 to amend the loan authorization request in the amount of $600,000. Councilor Sean Nolan was not in attendance during the meeting.
While this amended loan order would appear to be $190,000 more than the one approved on Dec. 15, 2021, for just the new patrol boat, Ciarametaro stressed that this is a technicality. The loan order has to be extended to allow the city to purchase both boats and then receive reimbursement from the federal grant.
“We are not spending $600,000,” he said of the apparent cost to the Waterways Enterprise Fund. The city would be spending far less.
In December 2021, the prior City Council approved the $410,000 loan order for the new patrol boat. Then Ciarametaro applied for the Port Security grant and the city was awarded $285,941.
However, the true cost of the patrol boat will be $381,254, Ciarametaro said. That’s $28,746 less than anticipated.
Ciarametaro said with the grant, the net cost of the patrol boat is $95,313 to the Waterways Enterprise Fund.
Launch need
Over the past several years, the harbormaster said Waterways Board has discussed the possibility of buying a second launch.
“We have become incredibly busy with tourism in the harbor, special events, marine-permitted events — launch times have gotten to exceed almost an hour sometimes on the weekends,” he said. Ciarametaro added that “a pretty big casualty” last summer was when the Gloucesterman, purchased in 2013, was down for a couple of weeks due to the need to replace the engine.
Though Ciarametaro was able to secure a new motor to repower the launch within two weeks, that the Gloucesterman, a 26-foot Duffy was out of service was an eye-opener.
Gloucester resident and launch operator Capt. Michael Birchenough told the council he is also a boat owner with a mooring in Southeast Harbor, so he knows the launch service well.
Gloucester is no longer a hidden gem for transient and recreational boaters, and the harbor has become a popular destination, he said. But he has also been the launch operator on the Gloucesterman several times when it broke down.
“One thing I can tell you is when it breaks down, you are out of business,” he said.
With the Port Security grant, Ciarametaro said he and the Waterways Board believed this would the time for the city to acquire a new second launch, at a cost of about $175,000.
Trying to buy a launch in the current economic climate can take about 18 to 36 months, he said. However, Ciarametaro said he has a good relationship with Atlantic Boat Company of Brooklin, Maine, which built the Gloucesterman, a 26-foot Duffy. He said the launch the city is looking to buy from Atlantic Boat was originally under contract by a yacht club in Fort Myers, Florida, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian in September.
“This kind of fell in our lap with the perfect timing of us having received this Port Security grant. That’s going to cover 75% of the patrol boat and freeing up this extra money,” Ciarametaro said.
He said the city would be getting the patrol boat, already in production, and the new launch for $270,213, when factoring in the Port Security grant and savings on the patrol boat.
“That’s still $139,787 less than we thought we were originally going to spend for one boat,” he said.
Ciarametaro said with the Gloucester 400+ celebration happening this year, he predicted 2023 might be the busiest year ever on the harbor as far as tourism goes.
