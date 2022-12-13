The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a musical “twofer” of holiday concert opportunities this weekend, one featuring a candlelight evening of chamber music and the other a beloved local big band.
Up first is The Musicians of the Old Post Road in a concert called “American Originals: A Moravian Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
The musicians, who play on period instruments, will be joined by soprano Jessica Petrus and mezzo-soprano Hilary Ann Walker.
“Musical selections are drawn from Moravian composers including several modern-day premieres of works penned by America’s Moravian immigrants along with selections by Johann Joachim Quantz, Carl Heinrich Graun and Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach, the fifth son of J.S. Bach,” according to the music program.
Early music expert Martin Pearlman highlighted the Moravian community’s contribution to composition and performance, noting that if a traveler to America in the 18th or early 19th century wanted to find the best music performed and written in the European tradition, it would be found in the churches and settlements of the Moravians.
Charles L. Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, said anyone who loves classical music at Christmastime will be delighted by the beauty and depth of this performance. This will be the ensemble’s sixth annual concert here.
Then a recent addition was made to the weekend. By popular demand, the Cape Ann Big Band and guest vocalists perform in a concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Nazarian said this is a great opportunity for residents of all ages to enjoy this group’s signature sound, noting that the Cape Ann Big Band’s two shows in Rockport the day before are sold out.
The performance includes holiday favorites, hits from the golden era of Big Band swing, and a visit from Santa. The band also will be joined by several guest vocalists well known to Cape Ann audiences: Alexandra Grace, Emily Grace, Rhiannon Hurst, Scott Parisi, John Rockwell, Nathan Seavey, and the TrebleHurst trio.
Nazarian noted that this weekend’s back-to-back concerts feature two very different genres, baroque chamber music by candlelight on Saturday evening, and swing band music with a big brassy sound on Sunday evening.
“We hope one, or both, will take you out of this world, even if just for a little while, into that realm of wonder and mystery you may remember from your childhood during this time of year,” he said.
With the war and suffering in Ukraine coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nazarian said it can be hard to imagine “peace on earth,” to embrace the story of a miraculous baby in a manger sought by kings following a wondrous star, or even to appreciate colorful lights representing hope in the shortest days of the year.
“This is when perhaps it is only music that can lift our spirits and soften our news-weary, hardened hearts,” he said.
Founded in 2015, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is dedicated to preserving the landmark building as a civic hub. In addition to its work to preserve the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, the foundation is raising money to restore the Meetinghouse Green for which it has received a $130,000 grant from the Community Preservation Act and a $2,000 grant from the Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program toward a total project goal of $340,000. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring.
For more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.