ROCKPORT — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after being involved in a head-on crash on Friday afternoon/
At 12:55 p.m., Rockport Police responded to the area of 50 Granite St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Officers arrivied to find a crash between a dump truck, being driven by a man believed to be in his 30s, and a small box truck being driven by a Rockport man believed to be in his 60s.
Firefighters used hydraulic tools to extract the driver of the box truck from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Evans Field and then flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The second driver was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
The extent of injuries for both operators is unknown at this time, according to a statement from policie Chief John Horvath.
There were no passengers in either vehicle and no other injuries were reported.
Police closed Granite Street for the investigation and it has since been reopened.
Rockport Police, Rockport Fire, and Rockport Ambulance, received mutual aid from the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Fire Rescue and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
The crash remains under investigation by Rockport Police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com