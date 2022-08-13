Two pieces by Rockport artist Max Kuehne will take on new life thanks to the careful restoration work from conservators Christine Thompson and Wenda Kochanowski.
Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester plans to exhibit a lacquered screen and sideboard by the early 20th-century artist sometime in the near future. Thompson, of Salem, and Kochanowski, of Chelsea, spent two full days making sure the pieces were gallery-ready. Both specialize in furniture and decorative surfaces restoration.
Last week, the two conservators began work on the lacquered screen. The piece was previously kept in Kuehne’s son’s home before it came to the Cape Ann Museum. Kochanowski was clearing out dark blobs on the bottom of the screen that were thought to cover up some of the scuffs.
“Someone came along to cover the blotches but they were a bit heavy-handed doing it,” she explained. “Once they’re removed we’ll decide what (of the scuffs) stands out, and if they’re distracting we might cover them. But it’s nice to retain the original surface. It shouldn’t look perfect. It’s had a life.”
The screen depicts a tree blooming with circular flowers. Thompson noted the work’s Asian influence with its floral theme. The screen is covered with a silver leaf varnish that was painted over to resemble gold leaf.
“We did a lot of tests this morning,” she continued. “It showed a lot of dirt on the surface, possible cigarette smoke. We’re only cleaning the silver gilding varnish only so it can get an overall better reflection.”
The chest shares the screen’s Asian influence. The painted scenes on the sides depict wild horses traversing an open field.
“There’s going to be a lot of cosmetic treatment, not a lot of reconstruction work,” Thompson said of the chest. “We’re going to fix the chips and clean up the hardware, like shining up the brass pulls.”
According to the museum, Kuehne is known primarily as a painter, but over the years had a successful career as a wood carver, making picture frames, furniture, screens and sculptures. During the 1930s, he also created a series of etchings, learning the art from fellow Rockport artists Bill McNulty and Gifford and Reynolds Beal.
Thompson and Kochanowski are no strangers to Kuehne’s work. Previously, the two restored a room in a private residence in Rockport that featured mural work by the Cape Ann artist (1880-1968).
“I’m familiar with his work mainly out of interest,” Thompson said. “It’s so unique and beautiful.”
