Two new businesses pop up on Main Street

The second season of Project: Pop-Up Gloucester, a program designed to fill a retail space at 206 Main St., features two women entrepreneurs and artists who come from different cultures and backgrounds.
Both women’s businesses sharing the space at the Harbor Village apartment complex happen to use colorful or intricate fabrics.
Detali upcycles used clothing and creates sustainable designs. It’s owned by Gloucester businesswoman Natalia Douglass, who comes from Ukraine.
The other business is TehillahS whose owner Ornelie Shematsi of Lawrence creates handmade Ankara accessories as she brings her Congolese culture to Main Street.
“I am looking forward to season two of Project: Pop-Up in Gloucester and to welcome two new small businesses to our downtown,” said Mayor Greg Verga, who helped cut the ribbon on the second installment the program, which aims to bring retailers back to brick-and-mortar stores while offering an opportunity to small business owners to showcase their wares.
Small businesses are given the chance to pop up at a prime downtown spot for several weeks at subsidized rates. After that, two other businesses move in.
Verga, a guitar and bass player, purchased a guitar strap made from seatbelt fabric from Detali, the pop-up’s first sale.
The grant-funded initiative allows entrepreneurs to test their business models in the seaport without having to commit to a long-term lease or buying property. The hope is the pop-ups will decide to set up shop nearby or in the city later on. The two inaugural pop-ups in the spot were Beached Goods and Create & Escape Creative Studios.
Douglass, who comes from central Ukraine — where she said her family is safe so far — said her business involves upcycled clothing and design.
“Upcycling is the process of giving new life to things that already exist … recycling but upcycling,” she said. “I just give them a new life by adding different details, like, mostly like different sourced fabrics that are sourced around Europe and here, the North Shore, the United States.”
She uses vintage fabrics such as French tablecloths or drapes that catch her eye. Her business is usually done through pop-ups.
“I moved one year ago to Gloucester so for me this is a business opportunity,” she said. It’s also an opportunity to introduce Detali (which means “details” in Ukrainian) to the community.
“It’s a Main Street that hopefully is going to be more alive and lively,” she said of the popup shops’ presence. Her friend JoAnn Chirico, the owner and manager of Goodlinens Studio at 130 Main St., suggested Douglass take part in the pop-up program.
Shematsi said she came to the United States at the age of 12 and has been back to Congo several times since then.
She uses Ankara fabric, which has bold, colorful designs, to create accessories such as men’s paracord bracelets, scrunchies, earrings and infinity scarves. She bought the fabrics she is using for her merchandise when she was in Congo last year. The colorful fabrics that she turns into earrings and other accessories are made from leftover fabric from the clothing she makes.
She started the business to showcase her culture.
“A lot of our fabric, for the most part, is not considered professional attire,” she said. It’s not something worn to the office. “I started this with the idea of making it not too flashy, just classy enough for people to be able to wear it in offices and all that stuff,” she said.
Shematsi said she also has a business in Woburn, Shabi Eats, which specializes in Congolese food for catering and ordering online for pickup or delivery.
As part of Project: Pop-Up Gloucester, entrepreneurs are given resources to help them set up shop through funding in part from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development.
The city’s economic development director wrote the grant for the program and contracted with UpNext to facilitate the pop-ups. Action Inc., which jointly owns Harbor Village with North Shore Community Development Coalition, is another partner in the program as it rents out the space and sublets it to the shops.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.