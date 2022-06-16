Two of nine Back Beach Neighbors counts dismissed in beach ownership trial

ROCKPORT — A ruling in Land Court dismissed two of the nine counts brought against the town by the Back Beach Neighbors Committee.
The Back Beach Neighbors Committee filed a complaint in March 2021 claiming rightful ownership of Back Beach and its neighboring properties including portions of Beach Street and the plot where the American Legion stands. The committee believes the town failed to fulfill stipulations made by private landowners who gifted their Back Beach properties to the town early in the 20th century. Thus, the land should default back to the committee members — the inheritors of the former landowners.
The town of Rockport filed a motion to dismiss last June. Judge Michael Vhay‘s ruling on the motion followed last month.
Counts I and II in the Back Beach Neighbors Committee’s complaint were dismissed. Both sought to bring try and quiet title claims, which require the plaintiffs to allege they are “in possession” of property, Vhay wrote.
“The Complaint is replete with allegations that Back Beach is something the public currently uses regularly,” he continued. “In fact, were it not for those very public uses, it appears Plaintiffs wouldn’t have brought this suit. The public’s uses may be without legal right, and it’s possible that someday some or all of the Plaintiffs will prove they have the right to retake possession of the Beach, but the well-pleaded factual allegations of their Complaint demonstrate that Plaintiffs don’t ‘possess’ the Beach at this time.”
All except Count IX were allowed to continue in Land Court. Count III seeks declaratory judgement, Count IV seeks an ouster judgement, Count V seeks the town to remove any and all fixtures the plaintiffs might want gone, Count VI seeks a portion of the property in case the court finds the town has a right to it, Count VII seeks the town to forbid others from trespassing on the property, and Count VIII seeks lateral support funding to “repair or in effort to shore up” the property.
Count IX will be determined in Essex Superior Court as “Land Court lacks jurisdiction over actions that seek damages on account of governmental takings,” wrote Vhay. All pretrial proceedings involving Count IX will still be handled by Land Court.
Last week, Vhay allowed the town of Rockport to continue its motion to dismiss Count IX through Essex Superior Court. The second hearing on the motion was scheduled for Wednesday, June 15.
The Back Beach Neighbors Committee’s original claim was amended in the months after it was filed to include the city of Gloucester, Rockport Department of Public Works, American Legion Post 9 and various unassociated Back Beach neighbors and abutters as defendants. In November, the court granted all those who filed a motion to dismiss except those pertaining to the neighbors committee’s takings claim.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.