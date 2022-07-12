A mother and a son on paddleboards were rescued off the coast of Coffin Beach by the Gloucester Harbormaster’s boat after a report the two went missing on the water Tuesday around 12:25 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Rockport harbormasters aided those aboard two boats that ran aground.
In the Gloucester incident, the mother was located more than 3 miles out to sea, and the son was found a mile offshore, officials said.
Both declined medical treatment by Gloucester Fire paramedics after they were returned to the beach and reunited with the man who had called 911 for help, according to police Chief Edward Conley and Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro.
“They were fine, physically,” said Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson, who along with Harbormaster Office intern and Endicott College student Robert Genaway, responded to the 911 call for help. Johnson said the call was from a husband who could no longer see his wife who had been out paddleboarding.
Johnson said he and Genaway were able to locate the mother on the paddleboard in about 10 minutes about 3 1/2 miles from offshore.
“I flew down the river,” Johnson said of his quick response. He said he and Genaway came out of the river about 2 1/2 miles off the beach and started looking. It was Genaway who spotted the woman.
“‘I think I see her’,” Johnson said Genaway told him. “Sure enough,” Johnson said his intern had indeed located her. He said the woman was sitting on the paddleboard trying to paddle in, and was scared and worried about her son.
Johnson said after getting the woman aboard, they headed back toward the beach and located the son about a mile offshore. Johnson said he looked to be in his 20s.
“I’m grateful for the quick and skillful response from Deputy Harbormaster Johnson and our intern, who ensured that this alarming incident did not end in tragedy,” said Ciarametaro in a prepared statement. “I encourage all paddleboarders, and others who intend to use watercraft off the coast, to be mindful of wind and tide conditions and to take other safety precautions.”
Ciarametaro said the paddleboarders were pushed out to sea by a combination of an ebb tide and approximately 30-mph offshore winds, which gave them no chance to get back to shore on their own. Johnson said the pair were battling a 25- to 30-mph wind blowing in a south, southwest direction with an outbound current with a 1-foot chop.
Johnson said the Coast Guard Station Gloucester got the call, but he got out pretty quickly and called its cres off.
Johnson was not sure if the family was vacationing or had a summer home in Gloucester, but he said they had a New Hampshire address. The paddleboarders have not been identified.
Officials cautioned those using paddleboards and similar watercraft, such as kayaks, on open waters to always wear a life vest, be mindful of the wind, tide and weather conditions before setting out ,and carry a handheld VHF radio if possible.
The gusty winds and the currents also made for a busy day for the Rockport harbormasters.
According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, Petty Officer Briana Carter, a vessel ran aground on the rocks near Pigeon Cove with two adults and two children on board. No injuries were reported in the incident around 2:30 p.m.
A crew from Coast Guard Station Gloucester responded but the boat was being assisted by the Rockport harbormaster and the Coast Guard crew was recalled. The boat was refloated and, under its own power, was escorted to shore by the Rockport harbormaster, she said.
Rockport Co-Harbormasters Scott Story and Rosemary Lesch said the 25-foot Parker boat, which is local, had 14-year-old twins on board.
Story said they managed to get the motorboat’s propeller off the rocks and the boat motored in on its own power.
“We made sure everyone was safe,” Story said.
The Rockport Harbomaster’s office also dealt with a 22-foot Boston Whaler that ran aground on Straitsmouth Island. The harbormasters said they believe the boat is from Essex. They were able to get the gentleman on board off and he is making arrangements with a salvage company to recover the boat.
Michael Cronin contributed to this report. Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or eforman@gloucestertimes.com.