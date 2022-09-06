Work to improve Plum Cove and Beeman Memorial elementary schools this summer involved extensive renovation and refurbishment of the outside of their modular classrooms and other work, but the schools are also slated to get new playgrounds, projects which school and public works officials are hoping to get done this fall.
The cost for the playgrounds is about $365,000, and the money is coming from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund or ESSER grants to address the impact on schools from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Ben Lummis outlined for the School Committee at its Aug. 3 meeting how the designs for the playgrounds were complete, the jobs have gone out for to bid, and the schools’ had received four quotes back, and were working with the city’s purchasing department to finalize this process.
Lummis said the schools are working with the Department of Public Works when it comes to the demolition of the playgrounds and the site work. The general contractor will do the site work while a company will supply the playground equipment and install it.
Lummis said the playgrounds won’t be demolished until it is known exactly when the installers can have the equipment there, making sure the time the schoolchildren are without a playground is as short as possible. He said the principals have been involved in the process and they have been clear they could probably handle about two months without a playground, “not more than that.”
He told the committee the timing and schedule of the playground work is being solidified, in hopes the work could be done this fall. School officials are hoping the playgrounds would be installed by November or possibly sooner.
The cost for Beeman’s playground presented to the School Committee was $198,304, while the cost for Plum Cove’s was $168,649. Lummis said the quotes for the work came within budget for both playgrounds. The initial budgets for the playgrounds was $175,000 for Plum Cove and $205,000 for Beeman.
“It’s based on school size and how many kids go out to recess, that’s 85 students at one time at Plum Cove” and 120 at Beeman,” Lummis said of the playground budgets.
After the procurement process is complete, city Public Works would take apart the old playgrounds — “When we say go and not before,” Lummis said. The general contractor would complete the site work, the playground equipment provider would install the playground, the schools4 would purchase engineered wood fiber, have a community build to spread the wood fiber and then the playgrounds would be ready for the schoolchildren to play on.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.