BOSTON — The University of Massachusetts annex in Wareham that conducts research related to cranberry farming will get a facelift, new and enhanced lab space and technological upgrades with a $7.75 million outlay the Baker administration announced this week.
With $5.75 million from a 2018 bond bill and a UMass commitment to put $2 million towards deferred maintenance needs, the UMass Cranberry Station will "modernize and expand its research facilities, improve the environmental profile of the facility, and provide the research tools needed to support vigorous research programs in cranberry water, pest, and nutrient management," the Baker administration said.
Cranberries are the largest agricultural food commodity produced in Massachusetts and the state's 13,300 acres of commercial bogs are part of the oldest cranberry growing region in the country, one that dates back to 1816 on Cape Cod. The 2019 cranberry crop was valued at $64.8 million, the administration said.
Massachusetts currently grows about 23 percent of the nation's cranberries, topped only by Wisconsin.
"Cranberries are one of Massachusetts' signature agricultural products, and this funding will support vital research that ensures the cranberry industry will remain a thriving and sustainable sector in the Commonwealth for generations to come," Gov. Charlie Baker said. "The infrastructure improvements made possible through this funding will enhance the research capacity of the Cranberry Station and provide an essential base of knowledge that will help the cranberry industry adjust to the impacts of climate change and remain an economic driver for Southeastern Massachusetts."
Planned upgrades at the facility include retrofitting the basement level to be used as workspaces, renovating the main level of the lab and administration building, building storage space and student housing, improving a bog used for research, and buying vehicles for field research, the administration said.
The Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association said last week that recent dry conditions have compounded other weather issues, leading them to lean towards a more conservative estimate for cranberry production this year — 2.04 million 100-pound barrels, up just one percent from last year.
