Bear, a 20-pound Chihuahua, miraculously survived this weekend’s blizzard out on his own after he was reported missing last Wednesday.
Bear was returned home to Amber Johnson of Willow Street late Monday afternoon.
“He loves attention,” said Johnson, “The first thing he did when he saw me was roll over for me to rub his stomach. He was just so excited.”
Johnson had Bear for around a month. Previously, Bear was staying with her family in New York where was reportedly having a tough time fitting in with the other larger dogs in the house.
“It was to keep him safe, ironically,” she said of the move to Gloucester, with a laugh.
On Jan. 26, Bear was waiting by the front doorway getting ready for his first walk around his new neighborhood. One of Johnson’s children opened the door, and Johnson said the dog “ literally bolted out of the door.”
“My oldest didn’t know when you have a loose pet you don’t open the door,” Johnson said. “He had a previous history of running off. He was used to running off and coming home because he knew his territory.”
Unfortunately for Bear, Gloucester is a bit different from New York.
“I was so depressed” the days he was missing, Johnson recalled. “The only time I got off the couch was to take care of my children.”
Bear’s photo was shared on social media, with many people keeping an out for the Chihuahua.
Neighbors on Washington Street reported seeing Bear, but no one was able to successfully reel him inside.
It’s unclear what Bear did to stay safe during Saturday’s nor’easter. Johnson believes he was outside the entire time.
“Nobody took him in,” she said. “He lost five pounds since (he went missing).”
Bear was Monday found wandering by MBTA employees near the Annisquam River drawbridge. He was reportedly “in great condition,” according to the Facebook group Cape Ann Lost Pets.
Gloucester Animal Control could not be reached for comment.
Johnson is ecstatic to have Bear back at home.
“He has done wonders for my (mood),” she said. “The first month with him has been the best month I’ve ever had.”
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
