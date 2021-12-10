Santa stop
Join the North Shore Holiday Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 10, with state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr downtown in Dock Square from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Always a festive event with Santa, Mrs. Claus, musical performers and other special guests, the drive is followed by Rockport Shopping Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of shopping, with free parking, along with music and holiday treats.
Free tours, more
Middle Street Walk festivities take place along the historic street in the heart of Gloucester on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 10 a.m. and running to 4 p.m. For a full schedule and to register for free tours, visit middlestreetwalk.org.
Trap Tree lighting
Because of rain forecast for Saturday afternoon, the lighting of Cape Ann Art Haven’s annual Lobster Trap Christmas Tree on Main Street now will be lit up Sunday at 4:30 p.m., said Art Haven’s executive director, Traci Thayne Corbett. Art Haven, 180 Main St., is also moving its open house to Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Holiday concert
The Rockport Legion Band performs its free Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St., with sanctuary entrance on Main Street. Masks required. Directed by Bob Rick, the music program includes “Christmas Declaration,” “A Christmas Festival,” “With Every Winter’s Breath,” “March of the Toys,” “Carol of the Drum,” “A Hanukkah Festival,” “Fantasia for Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and more.
Jazz vocalist
Quiana Lynell performs in concert on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. when the New Orleans vocalist returns to Rockport. She is the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner, and she performs with her full band. Tickets start at $19. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.