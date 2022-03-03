BOSTON — State lawmakers have filed a bill that would authorize Massachusetts to divest Russian holdings, cancel contracts with companies tied to the country and seize holdings in banks in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The proposal, filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, goes beyond a plan to divest the state's retirement system from Russian investments to give authority to the governor and other state officials to seize Russian bank assets and cancel contracts with the state that may have ties to Russian oligarchs or companies.
Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, said the proposal seeks to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "unjust acts of war" on a neighboring country.
"The people of Massachusetts deserve a way to show support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom," Tarr said. "This bill sends a clear signal that we will do our part for democracy in the world."
House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, is among GOP lawmakers who signed onto the proposal.
"It's not likely to change the outcome, but it will send a strong message that Massachusetts opposes Russia's invasion supports the Ukrainian people," Jones said.
The proposal would authorize the state Division of Banks to block access to "holdings owned or controlled by the Russian Federation, its political subdivisions, banking institutions or other companies who conduct business operations domiciled in the Russian Federation if such direct or indirect holdings."
The bill would also authorize the state to seize cash assets belonging to the Russian Federation currently held in any banks under the state's regulatory authority.
Meanwhile, it would authorize Gov. Charlie Baker and members of his cabinet to cancel any contracts with the Russian government or companies with ties to Putin.
It's not clear how much money, if any, the Russian government has tied up in Massachusetts banks or if there are state contracts with ties to Russian companies.
On Thursday, Baker signed an executive order directing executive branch agencies to conduct a review of state contracts to determine if there are any ties to Russian businesses that can be severed in response to the invasion.
Baker's order urges independent agencies, public colleges and universities, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.
"With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine," Baker said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the pension fund, revealed that the retirement system has roughly $140 million in Russian investments, or roughly 0.20% of the nearly $87 billion state pension fund.
Goldberg told lawmakers she doesn’t have the authority to divest holdings in the Pension Reserves Investment Trust Fund, which requires legislative action.
The state Legislature has responded to other wars and international crises by directing the pension fund to divest from regimes in countries like Iran, Sudan, South Africa, and Northern Ireland for humanitarian reasons, she noted.
Lawmakers are also considering a proposal that would ban the sale of Russian goods and products in the state.
Baker and legislative leaders said earlier this week the state doesn't want to end up shutting down any family-owned businesses belonging to immigrants with ties to Russia.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has ignited worldwide protests, has prompted multiple states to review ties to Russian businesses and products and sever them to punish Putin’s regime.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a series of aggressive sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system in response to the invasion.
Biden said the government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.
Tarr's measure has bipartisan backing, with Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, among its co-sponsors. Timilty has filed another bill focusing on divestment of pension funds.
Both GOP minority leaders said they hope other Democratic lawmakers will sign onto the proposal.
"We beed to get back to the idea that there are certain things in this country that bind us together," Jones said. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine is clearly one of those things."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.