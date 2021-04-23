IPSWICH — The body has been found off Plum Island on Friday afternoon has been identified as missing swimmer Eric Pecina.
Multiple Coast Guard crews and the Ipswich fire and police departments spent much of the day Friday searching the waters off Crane Beach for town resident, who was believed to have been attempting to swim to Plum Island and back.
The body was found in the waters of Grape Island. Pecina was pronounced dead at the scene.
#HappeningNow#USCG and #Ipswich FD are actively searching for a 28-year-old male swimmer off Ipswich. Searching:MH-60 Jayhawk and HC-144 ocean sentry crews from Air Station Cape Cod47-ft MLB crews from Merrimack River and Gloucester and Ipswich fire Dept. Marine Unit.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 23, 2021
Pecina's backpack was found on the beach around 9:30 a.m. by a ranger at the beach, town police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release Friday afternoon.
"After conducting an on-scene investigation, officers determined that the bag belonged to a 28-year-old Ipswich man and identified a car outside the gate as belonging to him as well," Nikas said. "Officers made contact with the man’s friends, who indicated that he’d planned to go swimming. Police believe, based on the location of his car, that the man arrived prior to the park opening at 8 a.m."
The Coast Guard was using a helicopter and a plane, which was diverted from another mission, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick of the Coast Guard Station Boston. In addition, two 47-foot motorized lifeboats out of the Coast Guard stations at the Merrimack River in Newburyport and Gloucester were at the scene, as well as an Ipswich fire department boat.
Nikas said the state police, environmental police and Quincy police marine unit were also assisting with the search.
This story will be updated.
