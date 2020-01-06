ROCKPORT — A girl is in the hospital and a 13-year-old boy is in police custody, following an assault at Rockport Middle School this morning.
Superintendent Robert Liebow issued a notice to parents, saying a "serious physical assault" occurred in the hallway of the school, involving the two students, sometime this morning.
Liebow did not elaborate on the assault.
Police said they arrived to find the girl suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was transported to Beverly Hospital. Police said her injuries are considered serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Liebow said the boy was in custody.
Rockport police are on the scene, but have determined that it is safe to continue with school today, Liebow wrote.
"They (police) will be here throughout the day today. Of course as parents you have the right dismiss your students as you see fit," he continued.
Liebow said he would have further updates as more details became available.
Just after 9:30 a.m., a notice to Gloucester parents about the incident from Gloucester Superintendent Richard Safier, confirmed it was a stabbing and that he understood they were both seventh-grade students.
Safier said the Gloucester schools, upon request from Liebow, sent over social service staff from both Gloucester High and O'Maley Innovation Middle School to Rockport to help with students' reaction to the tragedy.
"I felt that it was important to let you know because I am sure that many students here in Gloucester have heard the news and they will be reacting to the situation," Safier wrote.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in Tuesday's edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
