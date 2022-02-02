Three fishermen from the Gloucester-based fishing vessel Bing Bing are recovering from severe hypothermia after their vessel sank off the South Shore on Tuesday afternoon.
Monte Rome of Intershell, the owner of the vessel, said Wednesday morning that the captain remains in the hospital as he swallowed salt water and diesel fuel, as does a deck hand. The other crew member has been released. Rome said none of the fishermen, all in their 50s and whom he did not want to identify, are local to Cape Ann.
The boat, which has been declared a pollution hazard by the Coast Guard, sits in about 35 feet of water, Rome said, and will be salvaged within the next three days.
A woman working in her home office on Humarock Beach in Scituate called the town's emergency dispatch center a little after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing the Bing Bing sinking about a mile offshore.
The Coast Guard and local rescue crews responded and found the three men in the water, clinging to the inflatable hose the vessel uses to stir up the ocean bed in search of scallops and surf clams.
Rescue officials said the men were likely in the 42-degree water for about 40 to 45 minutes. They were taken to South Shore Hospital.
Officials have yet to determine what cause the 55-foot Bing Bing to sink so quickly.
The all-metal vessel, built in Moss Point, Mississippi, in 1977 as a sea clam boat, underwent a 10-month refitting about five years ago, a process that included the work of dozens of local tradesmen at at Rose Marine on Main Street under the direction of Intershell.
Rome bought the boat in New Bedford in July 2017, and the re-fit began shortly afterward at Rose Marine. All of the boat's old equipment — engines, electrical wire, all electronics and interior components — was replaced.
"We really had to strip this boat," Rome told reporter Sean Horgan at the time. "It was right down to the metal."
The re-fit, according to Rome, became a platform for constructing one of the most technologically advanced surf clam boats anywhere, with state-of-the-art hydraulics, navigation systems and gear to find shellfish and record the variances of the ocean bottom.
The installation of the new power plant that included a rebuilt Caterpillar 3406 diesel main engine and another new Caterpillar 3306 pump engine to run the 3,500-gallon-per-minute pump for the clam-jetting system used to harvest the surf clams.
