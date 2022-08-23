Gloucester’s Health and Community Development departments have new leaders.
Mayor Greg Verga announced David Fields has been hired as the city’s community development director while Mary Ellen Rose has been hired as health director.
“I am happy to welcome David and Mary Ellen,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “Their depth and breadth of experience will be a tremendous asset to our city and I look forward to working with them.”
Fields, who started Aug. 8, comes to Gloucester from Danvers where he had been the director of planning and economic development since October 2018.
Fields holds bachelor’s degrees in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and in Urban Studies from Worcester State University, and a master’s degree in city, community and regional planning from Boston University.
After graduation, he worked in roles of increasing responsibility. His past jobs include being a technical planner and Geographic Information Systems analyst for Arlington and planner for Lexington.
In Danvers, Fields was responsible for a number of initiatives. He secured MassBio Gold level status, oversaw mixed-use rezoning, implemented bylaw changes, developed socio-economic trend reporting and marketed the town to prospective businesses.
“I am looking forward to joining the city, and advancing the administration’s vision of a more economically vital, accessible, and livable Gloucester,” Fields said.
Fields’ salary is $121,758, according to the mayor’s office.
Rose, who holds a doctorate in health promotion/education from American University, succeeds former Health Director Max Schenk, who retired at the end of July.
Rose is a Gloucester native and a 1979 graduate of Gloucester High. She has worked as a consultant and independent contractor for more than 30 years.
She has consulted for the U.S. Department of State and its Foreign Service Institute and the Veterans Health Administration.
In addition to her doctorate, Rose holds a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education and in sociology from Southern Methodist University, and a master’s degree in health science/recreation administration from Baylor University.
Rose has also worked as a contractor for large hospital systems and private industry and with social service agencies. She has also been an instructor for more than 25 years in the Gloucester Public Schools and other comprehensive districts, at the community college level, and at American University, Baylor and SMU, according to the press release.
In addition, she has authored or contributed to numerous papers, textbooks, professional journals, and curriculum resources in the areas of health policies, research, and best practices, the statement said. In addition, she holds numerous professional certifications.
She started on Aug. 15 and her salary is $100,431, according to the mayor’s office.
“The board congratulates Max Schenk upon his retirement and wishes him many happy years ahead after leading the Health Department through the recent challenging times,” said Board of Health Chair Joseph Rosa in a prepared statement. “After considerable efforts by the Search Committee, the board is delighted that Mary Ellen Rose, Ph.D., has accepted the position of the director of the Health Department. Mary Ellen is very highly qualified and experienced having spent decades working for and with the federal government in health and wellness areas within departments ranging from Veterans Affairs to the Department of State.”