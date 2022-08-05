Due to thunderstorms this afternoon and potentially this evening, a free outdoor screening of the Academy Award-winning film “CODA,” on Friday, Aug. 5, on a 26-foot outdoor screen at the Cape Ann Museum Green has been canceled.
Also canceled is a free concert by What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?, scheduled Friday evening outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church. The concert was to be a benefit for the North Shore Health Project. A spokesman for concert sponsor Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation said the show will go on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
The "CODA" event had been sold out, and director Sian Heder, who won an Oscar for her Best Adapted Screenplay for the film, was to speak before the screening. There was also to ASL translation during the announcements and conversation.
"We hope to find a time later this year or early next year to reschedule the screening," the museum said in announcing the cancellation. "Thank you for your understanding."
"CODA," which stands for “child of deaf adults,” tells the story of Ruby Rossi and her family’s struggling Gloucester ﬁshing business. Ruby discovers a passion for singing that makes her choose between supporting her family (her parents and brother are deaf) and following her dreams to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston.