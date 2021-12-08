ESSEX — Efforts to remove and replace the Route 133 Causeway bridge over the Essex River will begin at the start of the new year.
State contractors will begin the project in January by constructing a temporary bridge for traffic to pass over when work on the original bridge kicks off.
The temporary bridge will take between three to four months to build, according to Jackie Goddard, MassDOT’s assistant secretary of marketing and communications. It will retain the same dimensions as the original bridge.
“Demolition of the existing bridge is scheduled to commence in May of 2022,” she continued. “Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to commence late summer of 2022 and be completed by fall of 2023.”
The work is not expected to cause any traffic issues on Main Street, which is Route 133, as work on the current bridge will not start until the temporary span opens to traffic.
The short-term span will retain the same dimensions as the original bridge. Construction is expected to start in early January.
The work is not expected to cause any traffic issues on Route 133 as work on the current bridge will not start until the temporary span opens to traffic.
“(The state’s) goal is to have vehicles travel over (the temporary bridge) sometime in March,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
A major crack was discovered in the support system underneath the Causeway bridge during a routine check-up in 2018. Since then, the state has temporarily secured the bridge with steel beams and repaved its concrete deck underneath the roadway.
On Monday, workers with MAS Building & Bridge of Norfolk were on site to inspect the old bridge before work on the temporary bridge begins.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation estimated the project would cost $4.5 million in state funding.
MassDOT Engineer Chris Leahy directed all questions to the agency’s media relations office.
A public design hearing on the project was held June 31 this year, Goddard said. Essex selectmen had reviewed the designs in January 2020.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.