A Salem man and a Gloucester woman accused of stealing a pickup, rolling it on its side on a beach, then breaking into a home on Sunday have been arraigned on charges.
Tyler N. Feldman, 28, of 11A Pioneer Terrace in Salem, was ordered held Monday on $10,000 bail by Gloucester District Court Judge Michael Patten: $5,000 bail on one docket containing charges of motor vehicle larceny, two counts of attempting to commit a crime, breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony and assault and battery on a police officer; and $5,000 bail on a separate docket containing charges of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor and trespassing, according to the clerk’s office.
Feldman’s bail was revoked in cases in New Bedford and Salem district courts and he was ordered held for 90 days without bail.
Jacqueline C. Magnarelli, 42, of 102 Prospect St., Gloucester, was ordered held Monday on $1,500 bail, $500 bail on one docket, $1,000 bail on another, on charges of two counts of attempting to commit a crime, breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony, breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a misdemeanor, trespassing and motor vehicle larceny.
The next scheduled court date for the two is March 28 via video conference.
The charges stem from the pair’s arrests on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. Police were searching for a 2008 Toyota Tundra reported stolen from Millet Street when a 911 caller said the pickup had driven off Eastern Point Boulevard and was on its side on the beach. A witness told police he saw people running up the driveway of a house.
Police tracked footsteps through the snow to two homes, then across the street to a third home, where a side door was open. Police found snow-covered boots inside and the couple hiding in a second-floor closet.
Police say both Feldman and Magnarelli became difficult during booking, and that Feldman “began to fight,” and made threats to shoot them when freed. One officer “yelled Feldman was biting his arm,” police said. Another officer pepper-sprayed Feldman in the face. As Feldman stepped back, police say he got hold of an officer’s baton from his belt while the cell door was shutting. Feldman began to hit the door with the baton. After a few seconds, he collapsed the weapon and placed it on the floor and police were able to retrieve it.
Due to Feldman’s violent behavior during booking, he was unable to consent a blood alcohol test, police said. The officer who was bitten went to Addison Gilbert Hospital to have his arm checked out.
