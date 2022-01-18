ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street is coming to the Essex Shipbuilding Museum this fall.
The traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” will be on view from Saturday, Sept. 10, to Saturday, Oct. 22. The Smithsonian exhibit examines demographic shifts in the United States from rural to urban areas, according to a statement issued by Mass Humanities.
“The vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban,” it reads. “Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century.”
The Essex Shipbuilding Museum will also receive staff training and a $10,000 grant from Mass Humanities to develop public events for the exhibit.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Ted Watkinson, treasurer of the museum’s Board of Directors, “We will be preparing at least six separate unique exhibit-slash-story-boards around Essex about how the town has changed over the years and its shipbuilding history.”
Watkinson declined to detail the additional exhibits the museum is planning, but did confirm that one will be held at Town Hall.
“It will be involving locations in the community that are unique and favored to Essex itself,” he said.
Essex was one of six Massachusetts communities selected by the Smithsonian to present the traveling “Crossroads” exhibit.
“It’s an honor to partner with the Smithsonian and our friends at each of the selected sites,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities, in a prepared statement. “Rural Massachusetts is a complex, changing landscape, and residents in our small towns deserve to be heard as we build a more equitable commonwealth.”
After it leaves Essex, the exhibit will move to the Hull Lifesaving Museum from October until December; the Rutland Free Public Library from December until January 2023; the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls from February 2023 until March 2023; the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield from March 2023 until May 2023; and the Athol Public Library in May and June 2023.
Organizations in towns with populations of 12,000 or less were eligible to apply.
“Mass Cultural Council celebrates the power of culture in every Commonwealth community — whether big or small, east or west, rural, suburban, or urban,” said Michael Bobbitt, executive director of Mass Cultural Council, in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to partner with Mass Humanities to support the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program and shine a spotlight on these rural stories that make Massachusetts so special.”
