The federal government has approved a proposal to increase at-sea monitoring of some commercial fishing trips to 100%.
At-sea monitors are workers who collect data on board commercial fishing boats to help inform regulations and management of species. The government approved the new, higher percentage of trip cover on Tuesday, said Michael Pentony, regional administrator with NOAA's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in Gloucester.
The rules apply to valuable species that are harvested in the Northeast such as cod, haddock and flounder. Pentony said the new rules will replace the old process of calculating a target for the level of monitoring coverage every year.
The coverage target will instead be 100% for four years as long as federal funding can support agency and industry costs, he wrote in a letter to fishery managers.
At-sea monitoring is a controversial subject in commercial fisheries because many fishermen see it as an added cost that complicates fishing trips. The practice is depicted in the 2021 movie "CODA," about a fishing family in Gloucester, America's oldest seaport. Scenes, including one involving a monitor, were filmed aboard Capt. Paul Vitale's Angela + Rose, homeported in Gloucester.
The new rules are arriving at a time when cod, a key groundfish species, is in peril. U.S. fishermen brought more than 100 million pounds (45.4 million kilograms) of cod to the docks per year in the early 1980s, but the 2020 catch was less than 2 million pounds (900,000 kilograms). Overfishing and environmental change have led to tighter regulation of cod fishing.
The new rules revise the monitoring program "to improve the accounting and accuracy of collected catch data," Pentony wrote.
The Newburyport-based New England Fishery Management Council, which was instrumental in crafting the new rules, is meeting this week in Mystic, Connecticut, and was to hear a presentation on the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s maximized retention electronic monitoring program for groundfish under the new rules. It was also to discuss 2023 total allowable catches for U.S./Canada shared resources on Georges Bank, 2023-2024 specifications for Georges Bank cod and Georges Bank yellowtail flounder, and 2023-2025 specifications for 14 additional groundfish stocks.
The Gloucester-based Northeast Fishery Council sent a letter to the New England council suggesting utilizing the “up to 100% coverage rate” could better inform management of Gulf of Maine cod and other species.
"This is the time to phase out the archaic static time/area closures like the Gulf of Maine Cod Protection Areas," wrote Northeast Fishery Council Executive Director Jackie Odell and policy adviser Vito Giacalone.
"Such an approach could include a DynamicSpawning Closure strategy to target spawning area protections in the time and space when and where spawning is actually occurring. Such an approach could provide much more effective spawning area protections and improve recruitment while allowing for recognizable 'benefits' to an industry-funded monitoring program as revised," they said.
The new rules also state that in a given year the at-sea monitoring coverage target could be less than 100%, and instead set at the maximum level for which there are sufficient federal funds to cover costs to the agency and industry, Pentony said. The rules also allow some electronic monitoring technologies as an alternative to human workers, he said.
While many fishermen have bristled at the move toward more monitoring, environmental groups have cheered the changes.
"This is a great day for New England's historic groundfish fishery, including the chronically overfished Atlantic cod," said Gib Brogan, a campaign director with Oceana.
Material from Patrick Whittle of the Associated Press was used in this report.