ESSEX — A popular Essex restaurant was gutted by fire Sunday night after a busy day serving Mother's Day take-out meals.
Several area fire departments came to the aid of Essex firefighters as they battled the blaze at Essex Seafood, 143 Eastern Ave. Firefighters were called to the restaurant Sunday just before 11 p.m. and remained until about 2 a.m.
"Thankfully no one was injured but there is extensive damage to the restaurant building. We will keep you updated with next steps," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.
Essex Fire Chief Daniel M. Doucette and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the cause of the fire was a gas heater that had been left running overnight after the restaurant closed. The restaurant had been open Sunday, Mother's Day, serving take-out meals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The fire originated over the counter area where there was a 15- to 20-year-old ceiling mounted gas heater. The heater
On scene during the fire were Essex's Engine 1 and 2 and Ladder 2. Assisting Essex were firefighters and equipment from Hamilton, Manchester, Gloucester, Ipswich and and Wenham.
The fire was jointly investigated by the Essex Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
"We want to send a very heartfelt thank you for the amazing response by the Essex Fire Department, Essex Police Department, and everyone else involved, including the surrounding towns fire and safety crews," the restaurant's post said.
