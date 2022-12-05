Gloucester’s School Committee has backed the actions of Superintendent Ben Lummis in barring City Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley from Gloucester High School for the rest of the school year.
Both the committee and the superintendent are being sued in Essex Superior Court by Worthley. The lawsuit alleges they violated Worthley’s First Amendment free speech and due process rights when Lummis instituted this ban on Nov. 14.
Lummis and the School Committee are being sued on single counts of violation of Worthley’s First Amendment rights, 14th Amendment due process rights, due process rights under the state Constitution and the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights because of a lack of administrative review, and one count of retaliation under the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights “when engaged in conversation with his constituent” as an elected official.
According to the civil suit filed by Gloucester attorney Marc Randazza dated Nov. 23, the incident revolves around Worthley obtaining the phone number of a minor female student when he was voting at the high school on Nov. 8. He engaged in a text exchange that night.
At the end of its 3-hour meeting on Nov. 30, the School Committee went into executive session for three matters, one being “to discuss litigation strategy.”
“The School Committee met Wednesday night and our comment is that: ‘The School Committee stands behind the actions of Superintendent Ben Lummis’,” School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy said.
Lummis’ order banning the councilor, which is included in the suit, reads in part: “It has been reported to me that on November 8, 2022, while Gloucester High School was being used as a polling location, you approached a minor female student and used your official position as city councilor promising to assist her with her studies and extracurricular activities through your involvement in a school- and city-sponsored programs to obtain her personal cell phone number.”
“You ... did not include the other students at the event, you did not seek the permission of an adult before obtaining the minor’s telephone number, and you represented that you were involved in an official school or city program,” the order adds.
According to the lawsuit, Lummis issued a statement to the Times about the matter “providing just enough information to call Worthley’s character into question, but without enough information to let the public know the truth.”
“The Gloucester Public Schools, working with legal counsel, issued a no-trespass order to Jeff Worthley on Monday, November 14 for Gloucester High School,” Lummis’ statement reads. “While no student was ever in danger, I deemed this action in the best interests of the high school community. While I cannot say more about the particular circumstances, issuing a no-trespass order is a typical response for a school district to take in a situation like this one.”
At the time of the incident, the high school was not in session, but there was a bake sale adjacent to the line of voters entering the polls.
Worthley and his lawyer insist in the court filing the councilor was asking the girl to help him with outreach efforts to other students — “a completely innocent encounter” to form a “Gloucester corps of volunteers.”
After voting, the suit states, Worthley again spoke with the minor about his “plans to create a volunteer corps in Glocuester, akin to a local version of the Peace Corps,” having attracted 84 volunteers to a recent downtown cleanup. The suit states the student expressed interest and asked Worthley for his number.
“As my number was already easily found on my public Facebook page, on the City’s website, and on my City of Gloucester business cards, I gave her my number in lieu of her bothering to find it online in seconds,” Wortley said in his declaration. The suit states the student dialed his number at 1:35 p.m. and his iPhone identified it as coming from her mother, with whom he said in the suit he was friends on Facebook.
Worthley said in the suit he then dictated a text at 1:49 p.m. reiterating his desire to “reinvigorate volunteerism.”
“I’m not even sure what the total ask would be but I’d like to ask you if you would like to be involved in this movement I. [sic] At a minimum it would mean communicating to students and teachers at some point to help develop this,” the text read in part.
According to the suit, the girl texted at 9:30 p.m., apologized for the late text, praised the ideas, but also saying she was too busy to dedicate herself to “this movement.”
According to texts in the filing, Worthley replied “Thank you. This is definitely not too late. I wouldn’t advise it but I was up until 4 am[sic] last night and at a meeting at 8 am[sic]. Not a good long term strategy but I’m either awake or my phone is on silent so it would never be a problem to text at any point.
“I wouldn’t need you to dedicate any time to this movement at this point. I just want to be able to consult with you periodically on best practices to survey students or to give me your best guess to how your peers might respond once I start,” the text continued.
Worthley said in a text message to a reporter on Friday, “There was no other communication and no other subject in those two, appropriate text messages which I’ve released.”
“And the insinuation that there was anything untoward about the messages is false.”
“Clearly, someone is using this as a pretext to try to ruin my reputation and for that reason I will stand up for myself without any hesitation and full transparency,” he continued.
