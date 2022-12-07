For Gloucester’s Katy Geraghty, her “happily ever after” is continuing as she takes on her latest role as Little Red Riding Hood in the production of “Into the Wood” on Broadway and then on tour.
The Sondheim musical, a New York Times critics pick, has been a hit and is now extended through Jan. 8 at St. James Theatre in New York City’s theater district in Midtown.
“A glorious revival with a wonderful cast who deliver rich and very human performances. I listened. I am still listening. You should, too,” wrote the New York Times’ critic.
The 2022 production of “Into the Woods” opened July 10, and Geraghty took over as Little Red Riding Hood in early September.
When the Broadway run closes, the cast will begin rehearsing for the tour, which begins in February at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“Katy has accepted the touring role of ‘Little Red,’ meaning locals (Bostonians/Gloucester residents) will be able to see the show here in Boston,” said her mother. “Most of the Broadway cast is continuing with the tour.”
The tour includes several major stops, including the Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. in Boston from March 21 to 26. Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at noon.
A Gloucester High graduate of 2012, Geraghty is no stranger to donning a big red cape or hanging out with “big bad wolves.”
At the age of 16, the daughter of Rick and Martha Geraghty played Little Red Riding Hood with Summer Theatre at Salem in 2010. Prior to that, she also performed the role as a student with North Shore Music Theatre and Boston Children’s Theatre productions.
According to a synopsis, “Into the Woods” provides a glimpse into what happens “happily ever after” when characters from many fairy tales are combined in this Tony-Award winning musical adventure, which first hit the stage in a 1987 Tony-Award winning production. In this musical, the audience can expect to “learn poignant life lessons from wolves, witches, princes and giants you thought you knew from childhood.”
This is not Geraghty’s first Broadway role. Two days after graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, she landed a role in the original Broadway cast of “Groundhog Day.”
Prior to “Into the Woods,” she landed a part in “& Juliet” in a pre-Broadway Toronto run. In other work, she spent a year at Oregon Shakespeare Festival playing Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” and debuting the new, bound-for-Broadway musical “Bliss” at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, according to IMDb.
For those who grew up with her in Gloucester, she is known for her enthusiasm and her love of theater and performance.
As a youngster, she appeared as the Sugar Plum Fairy in “Shrek The Musical,” as well as the annual favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” both at North Shore Music Theatre”; and in Disney’s “High School Musical” as a seventh-grader at O’Maley Middle School.
