The public will get a chance to share their thoughts on Gloucester’s Harbor Plan at a virtual event Wednesday evening.
The city is hosting a Harbor Plan Virtual Kick-Off on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 to introduce residents to the Master Harbor Plan process, review accomplishments from the 2014 plan, and provide opportunities for attendees to share initial questions and priorities for the plan.
“The goal of the plan is to support the existing economic base of the waterfront and expand economic development and opportunities in the harbor and surrounding areas,” the city’s website reads.
This process will update the city’s 2014 Harbor Plan and serve as the Master Plan for Gloucester’s Designated Port Area, including the long vacant I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street.
With an updated plan, the city hopes to face existing pressures to its commercial fishing operations from changes in fisheries management and global competition and to its existing and aging infrastructure from the risks associated with climate change and rising tides.
Registration is required for those interested in attending, and may be completed at harborplan.gloucester-ma.gov.
