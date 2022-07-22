An apparent head-on crash in the vicinity of 641 Washington St. approaching Goose Cove on Wednesday night sent six people to the hospital, said police Chief Edward Conley.
Conley said a preliminary investigation showed this crash appeared to be a head-on collision between a car, a 2006 Ford Focus with Massachusetts plates out of Gloucester, and a gray 206 Dodge van with New Hampshire plates. The car had four young men inside and the van held two occupants and a dog.
The driver of the car was airlifted to a Boston hospital, Conley said. He did not have the report with him so he could not say to which one.
Three of the young men in the car were transported to Beverly Hospital with “serious injuries,” Conley said.
At least two of the injured young men who were in the car are Gloucester High School athletes, the Times has learned.
The two people in the van also were taken to Beverly Hospital, the chief said.
In a photo of the crash shown to the Times both vehicles are crumpled and unrecognizable.
The head-on collision brought multiple ambulances to the scene with MedFlight requested to a landing zone at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street, according to a Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts post on Facebook.
Both the Gloucester Fire and Police departments responded to the scene, Conley said.
Conley said the crash, reported at 9:49 p.m, was under investigation, and he did not have any further details.
