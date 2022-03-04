Power had been restored to all but a few customers as of 10:45 a.m. Friday after a widespread power outage in the downtown Gloucester overnight, Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rivas said.
Dozens of residents were still without electricity Friday morning after a power outage knocked out electricity to some 1,920 customers downtown and on the waterfront Thursday just after 6 p.m., according to an update posted Thursday night by the city on Facebook.
Rivas said he was told by National Grid there was "some sort of underground switch which caused a fault underground."
This morning around 10 a.m., there was still an outage running from Main to Beacon streets affecting 115 customers, according to National Grid's outage map. A smaller outage in the area of Elm Street impacted 82 customers. The map should only a few scattered outages around 10:45 a.m.
Mayor Greg Verga said Friday morning in an email the city called National Grid, and was told two crews are working on the outage with a 10 a.m. restoration anticipated.
“Still no known cause,” Verga said. Power was on at City Hall on Dale Avenue on Friday morning.
The city posted Thursday night on Facebook that the power affected Main, Chestnut, Prospect, Pleasant, Elm, Middle, Duncan and Rogers streets, and Dale and Western avenues. An update Thursday said that other streets may be impacted in the vicinity.