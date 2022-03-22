ROCKPORT — The Long Beach Options Committee has wrapped up its study on what the town should do with the beachfront properties, but more professional research is needed before selectmen can make an informed decision.
Last week, the committee’s full report was published on the town website. At the committee’s final meeting Saturday, members provided an overview of their findings to the public. The committee is expected to present its findings again at Town Meeting this spring.
The town owns the land along the beach, and leases it to the owners of the cottages there.
The committee concluded that it is within the town’s best interest to hire professionals for a study on the “social, legal, environmental and economic implications” of Long Beach. As a community-led group with no budget or appraisal backgrounds, the committee was only able to scratch the surface on such a complex issue.
Members drafted an expression of interest for a state Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant, which they hope could be used to pay for an in-depth study. The committee also confirmed that Carri Hulet, a senior mediator at Consensus Building Institute in Cambridge, was willing to write up a grant application for the town if need be. Applications are due May 5.
Getting such a study up and rolling may take more than a year. Recipients of Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grants will be announced in June and the money would be given out sometime this fall, according to committee members. If Rockport receives a grant to fund a comprehensive study of Long Beach, the committee said the study would start in the fall and wrap up in late spring 2023.
If the town does not receive a grant this year, committee members suggested selectmen issue short-term leases to the Long Beach cottage owners once the current 10-year leases are up in 2023. That way, the town can buy some time while research is ongoing.
The committee advised against renewing the leases as is since the town would be liable for storm damage to the cottages. If the town were to renew the leases for however long, the committee suggests including language that will grant “indemnification to (the) town for climate-change-related events and make it clear that the cottage owners are leasing the parcels at their own risk ...”
The aging and dilapidated Long Beach seawall, however, will still be the town’s responsibility.
“... At some point (the seawall) will become too expensive to repair or replace,” the committee notes.
Selling the land could give the town a hefty chunk of change, although the committee said it doesn’t know how much. The property was last appraised in 2013 to the tune of $84,182,500.
A number of leaseholders have spoken to selectmen about possibly purchasing their leased plots.
The committee concluded that getting rid of the cottages altogether and letting the land go “back to nature” was not a viable option as it could lead the town into a number of pricey and time-consuming lawsuits from leaseholders.
