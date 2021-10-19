A longtime School Committee member has dropped out of the race for the Nov. 2 elections.
School Committee Vice Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince wrote an email to the rest of the School Committee on Tuesday afternoon announcing that she would not be seeking re-election to the School Committee.
"It has been a pleasure to serve the Gloucester community for the past 14 years and I am very grateful for the support I have received," Teixeira Prince wrote. "While the decision was not easy, I know my place to be is with my family and friends, and pursuing personal goals that have been put off for a long time."
Teixeira Prince told the Times in a follow-up interview that she decided to step down from the race as she wants to spend more time with her family and pursue personal goals.
"I probably should have done it earlier," she said. "Now that I have decided to not run, it is time for others to carry on with the responsibility."
She noted that it has been great to see the enthusiasm of the School Committee candidates.
"I am looking forward to what the next five years look like and what I want to accomplish," Teixeira Prince explained. "For whatever adventure comes next, I am excited."
Since 2008, Teixeira Prince has served on Gloucester's School Committee and advocates for high-achieving teaching and learning.
She also served from January 2010 to December 2018 on the 20-member Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School Committee, two years as chairperson.
As a 14-year member and current chair of the Gloucester School Committee’s Personnel Sub-committee, Prince has the responsibilities of negotiating fiscally responsible contracts in collective bargaining with teaching and support staff.
Teixeira Prince, and others, call her a good listener to the community, a visionary and very proactive in problem-solving issues.
If re-elected, Teixeira Prince said she would have advocated for both the academic and social-emotional needs of all students and support school administration to promote high-quality instruction with student growth and academic achievement as a priority.
Now that Teixeira Prince has left the race, there are seven candidates seeking six open seats on the School Committee.
The candidates are William Melvin, Keith Mineo, Richard Roberts, and Thomas Stein, and incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Samantha Verga Watson, and Laura Wiessen. The election is Nov. 2.
Teixeira Prince said that she will be available to help the committee with whatever transitions are necessary during the remainder of her term.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with each of you and will miss the daily interaction with those with whom I have built strong relationships the most," she wrote to her colleagues. "And because of you all, and the work that has been done on our committee, I am confident that the future of the Gloucester Public Schools is bright and successful."
