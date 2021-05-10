MANCHESTER — A man has been charged in a Sunday night stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Two more suspects are being sought.
Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, who previously lived in Revere, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt following the incident.
Police were called to the area of School and North streets for a report of a man who had been stabbed around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-30s who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.
The stabbing is believed to have taken place inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester, not far from where the victim was found, police said.
Vega-Castro was identified and arrested Sunday night, after an investigation in collaboration with the Lynn and Revere police departments. He was brought to the Manchester Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Monday, where he is being held until he is arraigned at Salem District Court.
The local police department is still seeking two suspects believed to have also been involved in the incident.
Fitzgerald said there is no current danger to the public and the stabbing is not believed to have been a random act.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story may be updated at gloucestertimes.com