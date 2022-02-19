A man estimated to be in his early 40s died after being pulled from the water off Stage Fort Park on Western Avenue shortly before noon Saturday, police and the Essex District Attorney's office said.
Officials have yet to identify the man, but said no foul play is suspected.
Essex District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball said at approximately 11:55 a.m., Gloucester Police and Fire departments "responded to Western Harbor for a reported body in the water."
Crews attempted to resuscitate the victim, police Chief Edward Conley said.
"An unidentified male was recovered and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital where he was later pronounced dead," Kimball said. "Foul play is not suspected at this time."
The State Police detective unit assigned to the Essex District Attorney's office and Gloucester Police are investigating.
