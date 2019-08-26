A young man was killed this morning when the sedan he was in ran into the back of a tractor trailer on Route 128 north at Crafts Road.
The man's identity has not been made public by law enforcement officials.
The north side of the highway was shut down as emergency responders worked to remove the victim and his car, which was wedged under the trailer.
The investigation has cleared and all lanes on Route 128 were open as of noon today, according to state police. Traffic was being diverted at Exit 13 earlier this morning.
Drivers experienced backup on both sides of Route 128 and Essex Avenue.
A second crash occurred at 8:25 a.m. on the south side, adjacent to the fatal crash scene. Trooper Dustin Fitch reporting on Twitter said that one lane of Route 128 south was closed because of that crash.
A 48-year-old man from Gloucester was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with minor injuries suffered in the second crash. The other driver, a 61-year-old man from Walpole, was not injured.
The scene of the second crash cleared at approximately 8:59 a.m., according to state police. Both vehicles were towed away.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Section, and commercial vehicle unit were on the scene of the fatal crash.
