BOSTON— Massachusetts public health officials say a third person who contracted Eastern equine encephalitis, a rare, mosquito-borne virus, has died.
The person was a resident of Hampden County, but no other information about the victim was disclosed.
The state Department of Health learned of this death "very recently," according to the agency's media relations representative, Ann Scales.
This morning, due to incorrect information it received from a town official the Times reported a Manchester man who contracted the virus some two to three weeks ago had died. Early Tuesday afternoon the official said the man is alive but suffering from "multiple complications."
A woman in her 50s from Fairhaven and a man in his 70s from Freetown were the previously reported deaths from the rare but dangerous virus.
Laboratory testing confirmed the Hampden County case as the ninth of 10 human incidents of EEE this season, according to the DPH. The agency says there have also been eight confirmed animal cases of the virus, which can lead to serious brain damage or death.
On Friday, the Northeast Mosquito Control District announced after testing local mosquitoes, researchers were unable to find any evidence of mosquitoes carrying Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus in Manchester.
Officials also said Friday they had confirmed the state’s second human case of West Nile virus.
As of Sept. 23, the DPH has named 35 communities in Massachusetts at critical risk for EEE, 40 at high risk, and 127 at moderate risk for the virus. While Manchester was listed at moderate risk on Monday, the rest of Cape Ann was listed as low risk.
Risk for West Nile was listed as low on Cape Ann, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
