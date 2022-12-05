BEVERLY — A 66-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea man has died from injuries he sustained in a gyrocopter crash Sunday morning at Beverly Regional Airport.
The pilot was identified as Manchester’s Geoffrey Muller, according to Carrie Kimball, director of Communications for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department, said police and fire officials responded quickly to the scene of the crash on Sunday morning.
“We received information about (11:40 a.m.) for an aircraft down at Beverly Airport,” he said. “We found a gyrocopter with damage. The Beverly Fire Department responded and removed (the passenger) from the aircraft.”
Beverly Police said it is not yet clear exactly what happened but it is believed the aircraft was landing at the time. Boccuzzi said the pilot was the aircraft’s only occupant when it crashed.
Muller was taken to Beverly Regional Hospital with critical injuries, where the Essex District Attorney’s office said Muller later died.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
No other aircraft were involved in the incident, Boccuzzi said.
A gyrocopter, also known as a gyroplane or autogyro, uses freely rotating rotors and an engine-driven propeller to move it through the air. The vertical propeller moves the aircraft forward through the air, rotating the blades of the main rotor and creating downward lift.
A helicopter uses an engine to power its main rotors.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.
Another fatal weekend air crash in Massachusetts
The crash marked the second aircraft crash of the weekend in Massachusetts.
On Saturday, a Falmouth man was killed and his wife was seriously injured when their propeller plane crashed at Falmouth Airpark as they returned home from Westfield.
Carl Willis, 83, was killed, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Candace Oldham, 70, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
The couple was returning from a short day trip with several other couples, who also flew their own planes, according to Procopio. They reportedly left Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport at 2:22 p.m. and crashed about 3:10 p.m. in a grassy area adjacent to a runway at Falmouth Airpark.
That crash is also under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.Staff writers Caroline Enos and Buck Anderson contributed to this story.